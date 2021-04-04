Wait… Tom Brady Record-Breaking Rookie Card Sold For How Much?!

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady breaks records on the field, Tom Brady breaks records off the field.

Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, now represents the record high for any football card ever on the sporting card market. Brady’s rookie card sold for $2.25 million Friday, almost $1 million more than the previous record of $1.32 million, which, of course, belonged to Brady, as well.

The card, recognized as a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card, is autographed and numbered 99 out of 100 signifying only 100 copies of the particular card were made and produced.

The card that sold Friday, as explained by ESPN, was graded as an 8.5 with a 9 on the autograph. The version that sold in March for $1.32 million was graded as an 8 with the autograph graded a 10.

Check it out: