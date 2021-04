NESN Logo Sign In

The Super Bowl champions are in the house for UFC 261.

Tom Brady and two of his fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans and Blaine Gabbert, were spotted at Saturday’s event at Jacksonville Arena where Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will battle it out in the main event.

And the veteran quarterback seemed pretty thrilled to be there.

“Glad we’re back,” he said in a video posted by UFC. “We never left.”

Check it out: