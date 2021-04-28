NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady didn’t have an answer at the time.

But more than 30 years later, it’s safe to say the seven-time Super Bowl champion knows exactly what it takes to become an elite athlete, albeit on the gridiron as opposed to the diamond.

The @nflthrowback Twitter account on Wednesday shared a gem: a video of a young, baseball-playing Brady, well before he cemented himself as the most accomplished football player in NFL history.

The person operating the camera (Tom Sr.?) asks Brady, “What do you think makes a good ballplayer?”

Brady, no more than 10 years old, simply shrugs and says, “I don’t know.”