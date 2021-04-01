Tom Brady Tweets Fitting Baseball Joke On April Fools’ Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Opening Day for Major League Baseball’s 2021 season coincided with April Fools’ Day, and Tom Brady celebrated both events with one tweet.

Brady made a fitting “career announcement” Thursday morning, revealing that he’s spearheading the return of an MLB franchise in a multi-faceted capacity.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” Brady tweeted. “Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

Folks might remember Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. He elected to pass on his opportunity in baseball and continue pursuing his football dreams at Michigan.