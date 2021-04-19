Tony La Russa On Why White Sox Pitched Two Position Players Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Tony La Russa had a decision to make Monday, and in the end, he chose the long-term prospects of the Chicago White Sox over attempting a miracle comeback vs. the Red Sox.

The White Sox were on the wrong end of an 11-4 beatdown Monday morning in Boston, as the Red Sox salvaged a four-game split with the Pale Hose.

Boston used a six-run first inning against Lucas Giolito to jump out to an early lead. La Russa pulled the plug on his ace after just one inning. Coming off a doubleheader Sunday, pitching was in a bit of a pinch for the White Sox skipper.

Ultimately, La Russa called on two position players — Yermin Mercedes in the seventh and Danny Mendick in the eighth — to finish the game on the mound. La Russa explained that move was to ensure his pitching was in tact for a two-game set against division rival Cleveland starting Tuesday.

“We’ve got two games against Cleveland and we had several guys that could pitch in a competitive game, but if they pitched today, they’re out tomorrow,” La Russa told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.