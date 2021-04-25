Trevor Bauer Responds To Fernando Tatis Jr. Mocking Him After Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Bauer has no ill feelings toward Fernando Tatis Jr.

For one, he shouldn’t. But also, Bauer had a pretty sensible take on the whole thing.

You’ll remember there’s some beef between the two teams, as Bauer drew the ire of San Diego when he, for some reason, pitched with one eye closed against the Padres in spring training.

Fast forward to the present, and Tatis is on a tear against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. He’s hit four homers in three games this weekend, and Tatis decided to troll Bauer on No. 3 by doing the Conor McGregor strut — something the pitcher occasionally does — during his trip around the bases.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HAS DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/8y9KMtRqMx — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2021

Bauer had no qualms with that.

“I like it,” Bauer said after the game, via ESPN. “I think that pitchers who have that done to them and react by throwing at people, or getting upset and hitting people or whatever — I think it’s pretty soft. If you give up a homer, the guy should celebrate it. It’s hard to hit in the big leagues.

“So, I’m all for it. And I think it’s important that the game moves in that direction, and we stop throwing at people because they celebrated having some success on the field.”

That’s obviously a good thing, because Bauer goes against the baseball purist grain more than most, so him taking any sort of issue with Tatis’ response would be nothing short of hypocritical.

As for the game itself though, the Dodgers ended up winning 5-4, with Bauer giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across six innings.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images