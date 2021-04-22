These Two NFL-Related Opinions Are Not Favorable Of Trey Lance

NESN Logo Sign In

The jury seems to still be out on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance merely one week before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Depending on who you ask, you may be told Lance has the highest of ceilings due to his football IQ and physical traits despite being just 20 years old. However, you may also be told about his mechanical issues while others criticize his level of competition in college.

That seems to be the case with two individuals from around the league, according to NFL Media analyst Tom Pelissero. It is fair to note, however, both individuals wanted to remain anonymous.

“Trey Lance misses way too many throws for me,” one NFC quarterbacks coach told Pelissero in a story published Thursday. “The game he played this year was atrocious. It was the first one I watched, and honestly, I couldn’t believe this was the guy they were talking about.”

Lance is widely considered among the top five quarterback prospects. He could be selected as high as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, who likely will be deciding between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Lance.