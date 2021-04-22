These Two NFL-Related Opinions Are Not Favorable Of Trey Lance

The jury seems to still be out on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance merely one week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
Depending on who you ask, you may be told Lance has the highest of ceilings due to his football IQ and physical traits despite being just 20 years old. However, you may also be told about his mechanical issues while others criticize his level of competition in college.
That seems to be the case with two individuals from around the league, according to NFL Media analyst Tom Pelissero. It is fair to note, however, both individuals wanted to remain anonymous.
“Trey Lance misses way too many throws for me,” one NFC quarterbacks coach told Pelissero in a story published Thursday. “The game he played this year was atrocious. It was the first one I watched, and honestly, I couldn’t believe this was the guy they were talking about.”
Lance is widely considered among the top five quarterback prospects. He could be selected as high as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, who likely will be deciding between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Lance.
Alabama’s Jones and Ohio State’s Fields, though, faced stiffer college competition, which is the main focus of one college scouting director.
“That’s Central (expletive) Arkansas. That’s bad,” the college scouting director told Pelissero. “It’s hard to say, ‘We’re gonna take this guy top-three’ — what’s the best team this guy has ever played? James Madison? That’s scary. But I will say, everyone you ever talk to about the kid, the makeup is legitimately through the roof. Whatever the ceiling is, he’ll make it.”
And while those two opinions probably don’t fare too well for Lance’s draft stock, there’s just as many out there which are positive.
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, for example, praised Lance for his intelligence and expressed his confidence that Lance will be able to solve his mechanical issues as he furthers his professional career.
We’ll get to see when the 2021 NFL Draft begins April 29 which team is willing to bet on Lance’s strengths outweighing his weaknesses.