Think Tristan Thompson is not liked in the Boston Celtics looker room?

Well, think again.

Thompson addressed the rumors about his off-court chemistry with Celtics players after Boston’s 101-99 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at TD Garden.

In fact, rumors of him being disliked actually made the center chuckle.

“I laughed,” Thompson told reporters via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “In my 10 years of playing basketball, I don’t think there’s one teammate that doesn’t like me in the locker room. I know that was full of (expletive).”

Rumors about Thompson’s potential locker room troubles surfaced just days before the 2021 NBA trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker immediately denied the rumors, but it was not enough to silence die-hard NBA fans on social media.

Thompson had seven points and eight rebounds in his first game back with the Celtics on Wednesday after spending a couple of weeks under the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images