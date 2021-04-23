NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask has not lost since returning to the ice.

The Boston Bruins veteran goaltender missed almost a month of the season due to an upper body injury, but hasn’t appeared to be fazed by it in the slightest since returning to the crease for the Boston Bruins.

Rask has won each of his three starts since his big return and has allowed just four goals over that span while recording his first shutout of the season, and his 300th career win as a member of the Bruins as well.

