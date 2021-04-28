Tuukka Rask Rebounds In Major Way As Bruins Take Down Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask made his presence felt Tuesday night.

The Bruins netminder was impressive between the pipes as Boston got revenge over the Pittsburgh Penguins to a tune of a 3-1 win on the road.

Rask was pulled early from his last outing after allowing four goals to the Buffalo Sabres but looked to be back in the zone Tuesday night as he earned his 12th win of the season after stopping 25 of 26 shots on the night. The 34-year-old also chipped in on the offensive end with his second assist of the 2021 season.

