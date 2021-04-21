Tuukka Rask Records First Shutout Of 2021 As Bruins Win Fifth Straight

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask hasn’t skipped a beat since returning to the ice.

After missing almost an entire month due to injury, Rask returned to the crease for the Boston Bruins on Apr. 15 and has strung together three straight victories.

The veteran Bruins netminder shined against the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals in his first two starts since returning and continued his hot streak Tuesday night in his first shutout effort of 2021 as the B’s took down the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0.

After the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy described how Rask’s return to the ice has impacted the squad. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images