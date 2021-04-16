Tuukka Rask ‘Super Grateful’ To Be With Bruins After 300th Career Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask accomplished something not many goalies come close to during their playing days.

The Boston Bruins netminder on Thursday earned the 300th win of his career with a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, putting him in elite company with just 15 others in NHL history.

When asked about what the milestone means to him, Rask shared how lucky he feels to be spending his entire career with a franchise that gives him those opportunities.

“Well, I think I’ve been fortunate enough to play on a really good team for throughout my career, so that helps a lot,” Rask said.

“We’ve had some great defenses throughout the years and, you know, just happy to be part of that and super grateful that I have been able to play so many years. But it’s a great milestone. One of those that once you’re done playing hockey, and years after that you’re thinking about your career and what have you accomplished and it’s probably going to be a nice memory.”