NESN Logo Sign In

There were more than just human fans in attendance at Coors Field on Friday night during the Colorado Rockies’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A cat wandered onto the field in the eighth inning and went for a nice little run around the base paths and grass, just one inning after Colorado blasted four home runs.

Cat on the field in the Dodgers-Rockies game. šŸ˜‚šŸ¤£ (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/JVVXqFrhMA — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 3, 2021

Baseball is purrfect pt. 2 šŸ˜¹ pic.twitter.com/t6tiNxntH1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 3, 2021

Naturally, Twitter loved it.