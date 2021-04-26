Twitter Seems Worried For Jimmy Garoppolo After Kyle Shanahan Quote

NESN Logo Sign In

The world of Twitter loves to react to spicy quotes or moments during games, media availabilities or just about anything. So it was no surprise Kyle Shanahan sent the social media app ablaze Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers coach was asked if he could guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the roster come Sunday, to which Shanahan replied, “I canâ€™t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday.”

Morbid? A little bit. But is there truth to it? Sure, because tomorrow never is promised, we guess.

Garoppolo, as you probably know by now, has been at the center of trade rumors with the 49ers expected to draft a quarterback during Thursday’s NFL Draft. So Shanahan didn’t do himself any favors when he gave that answer.

