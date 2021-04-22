NESN Logo Sign In

Two of Major League Baseball’s hottest teams will be taking the field at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox sit tied atop the American League leaderboard with the Oakland Athletics at 12-7. The Seattle Mariners aren’t far behind with an 11-7 record of their own for third place.

The Red Sox and Mariners begin a four-game set in Boston on Thursday night with Nick Pivetta on the hill facing off with the former Boston College Eagle Justin Dunn.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images