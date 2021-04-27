NESN Logo Sign In

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a major appeals case involving the World Wrestling Entertainment.

The country’s top court has refused to hear the case suggesting several former pro wrestlers are claiming WWE failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

Among the plaintiff include William “Billy Jack” Haynes, Russ “Big Russ” McCullough, Ryan Sakoda, Matthew “Luther Reigns” Wiese and the wife of the late Nelson “Viscera” Frazier, also known as Big Daddy V, who died in 2014.

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis, Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff, Chris “King Kong Bundy” Pallies and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara — also known as Mr. Fuji — have sued as well.

“The wrestlers are dying of CTE despite the inaction of the justice system,” said the wrestlers’ lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, via ESPN. “Our team is proud to have brought their claims to our highest court and hopeful that this brings awareness to their ongoing struggles.”