UFC 261 Live Stream: Watch Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal Fight Online

If you love stacked MMA cards, then you’ll love UFC 261.

A sellout crowd in Jacksonville, Fla., will be treated to a championship tripleheader, among other intriguing fights. The card is headlined by a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who earned a decisive victory over Masvidal last July.

Women’s strawweight champ Weili Zhang will face former titleholder Rose Namajunas in the co-main event, with Valentina Shevchenko putting her flyweight crown on the line against Jessica Andrade.

ESPN will broadcast the prelims on TV, with the main card available via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Here’s how to watch the UFC 261 prelims: