UFC 261 Live Stream: Watch Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal Fight Online

Who will win this rematch?

by

If you love stacked MMA cards, then you’ll love UFC 261.

A sellout crowd in Jacksonville, Fla., will be treated to a championship tripleheader, among other intriguing fights. The card is headlined by a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who earned a decisive victory over Masvidal last July.

Women’s strawweight champ Weili Zhang will face former titleholder Rose Namajunas in the co-main event, with Valentina Shevchenko putting her flyweight crown on the line against Jessica Andrade.

ESPN will broadcast the prelims on TV, with the main card available via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Here’s how to watch the UFC 261 prelims:

When: Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: FuboTV | WatchESPN

And here’s how to watch the main card:

When: Saturday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: PPV
Live Stream: ESPN+

More MMA:

UFC 261 Preview: Kamaru Usman Vs. Jorge Masvidal Betting And Odds

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related