The University of Massachusetts Minutemen have won their first-ever NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.
The Minutemen earned a dominant 5-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It capped a season in which UMass ran through both the Hockey East tournament as well as the NCAA’s Bridgeport regional en route to reaching the Frozen Four.
Aaron Bohlinger, Reed Lebster, Philip Lagunov, Matt Kessel and Bobby Trivigno each scored goals for the Minutemen. UMass held a 2-0 lead after the opening period and took a commanding 4-0 advantage into the final frame.
Saturday served as some redemption for the Minutemen as it was the second consecutive National Championship game in program history. UMass had lost to Minnesota Duluth in the 2019 title game.
UMass, during their 2021 tournament run, claimed one-sided wins over Lake Superior State (5-1) and Bemidji State (4-0) before a Frozen Four victory by a 3-2 verdict against the two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth on Thursday.
UMass concludes its 2020-21 season with a 20-5-4 overall record.