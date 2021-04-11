NESN Logo Sign In

The University of Massachusetts Minutemen have won their first-ever NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.

The Minutemen earned a dominant 5-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It capped a season in which UMass ran through both the Hockey East tournament as well as the NCAA’s Bridgeport regional en route to reaching the Frozen Four.

Aaron Bohlinger, Reed Lebster, Philip Lagunov, Matt Kessel and Bobby Trivigno each scored goals for the Minutemen. UMass held a 2-0 lead after the opening period and took a commanding 4-0 advantage into the final frame.

You can watch the highlights here: