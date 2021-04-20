NESN Logo Sign In

The UMass hockey team’s celebration of its national championship has rolled into golden territory.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts celebrated the UMass men’s hockey team’s national championship Thursday at the State House. The ceremony took place 10 days after UMass routed St. Cloud State 5-0 in the Frozen Four Final to win its first national championship. Governor Charlie Baker wore a UMass jersey as he honored the Minutemen in his remarks.

“I think we love the fact this is a hockey-mad Commonwealth,” Baker said. “And for these folks to take this one all the way to the top of the pile and to do it in such a determined and exciting way is a big lift for everybody … .”

UMass players took the opportunity to hobnob with Baker.