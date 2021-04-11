NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Lagunov probably will go down in history for the University of Massachusetts hockey program.

The senior forward scored an absolutely filthy goal in the second period of the NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship game against opposing St. Cloud State on Saturday night.

It gave UMass a commanding 3-0 lead after the Minutemen had scored a pair of first-period goals.

Check it out:

“It’s hard to believe it happened so fast,” Lagunov said on the ESPN broadcast after the second period. “Just acting on instincts to be honest.”

UMass would score another second-period goal to take a 4-0 lead into the final frame.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images