Much like Tuesday night, it was Brad Marchand who got the scoring started for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins and Buffalo Sabres met for the second of a three-game set Thursday night, and Marchand found an opening for his 25th goal of the season thanks to Mike Reilly.

Reilly, to the surprise of no one, saw an open shooting lane and made the shot on net. Marchand gobbled up the rebound and wristed it by Dustin Tokarski for the 1-0 edge.

Check it out:

Reilly continues to put points on the board, while Marchand now has at least 25 goals in eight seasons.