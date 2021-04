NESN Logo Sign In

Death, taxes and Brad Marchand scoring for the Boston Bruins.

The top-line winger added some insurance to the Bruins’ one-goal lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Minutes after Jeremy Lauzon and Teddy Blueger dropped the gloves, Marchand completed a 200-foot play by hammering home a David Pastrnak rebound.



That marked No. 26 for Marchand.