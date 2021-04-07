Watch Brad Marchand Put Bruins Ahead Vs. Flyers With Shorthanded Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand not only put the Boston Bruins up by one against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period, and he continued his dominance on the penalty kill.

The Bruins winger made it a 3-2 game midway through the final period after Kevan Miller went the box for a trip. But being down a skater wasn’t about to stop Marchand from doing his thing.

Jeremy Lauzon, who had been struggling of late, broke up a 2-on-1 and fed Marchand the puck before he buried it by Carter Hart.

The shorty marked the 29th for Marchand, a franchise best.

