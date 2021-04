NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to get on the board.

The Bruins were in Washington to take on the Capitals on Thursday night, and needed just 33 seconds to go up 1-0.

Jeremy Lauzon, who’s been called out by head coach Bruce Cassidy lately, somehow got a shot from the point through Ilya Samsonov to give the Bruins the lead.

Check it out:

That marks Lauzon’s first goal of the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images