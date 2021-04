NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk is making sure to make his presence known on the ice for the Boston Bruins.

The defenseman did just that Thursday in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres in a 1-1 game. Grzelcyk sent an absolute laser from the point past Dustin Tokarski to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

The Bruins certainly missed Grzelcyk’s puck movement while he was sidelined with an injury, but he’s making an impact on both sides of the puck.