NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday after both Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk were able to show off the stick work.

Coyle scored the first goal of the shootout as he beat Buffalo goaltender Dustin Tokarski five-hole.

DeBrusk then put the game on ice with the Bruins’ second shootout goal in as many tries. DeBrusk went blocker side to beat Tokarski.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who stopped 21 of 23 shots, saved both Buffalo shootout bids.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images