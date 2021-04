NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith is unstoppable right now.

The Boston Bruins forward put his team up 2-0 on the power play in the first period against the New York Islanders with a one-timer that beat Semyon Varlamov.

Check it out:

Craig Smith STAYS on fire pic.twitter.com/RVSEZFC6kF — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2021

The Bruins got a goal from Brad Marchand two minutes into the game, helping the B’s to one of their best starts in a while