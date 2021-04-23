NESN Logo Sign In

And just like that the Boston Bruins got some insurance over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins were up 2-1 when the third period began Thursday night, but it took just 1:06 for them to go up by three.

First, Pastrnak scored his 18th goal of the season when he danced around Rasmus Dahlin to make it 3-1.

Then it was Ritchie’s turn. The forward hadn’t scored in 13 games, but that changed when he found twine on the short side.

