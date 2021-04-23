And just like that the Boston Bruins got some insurance over the Buffalo Sabres.
The Bruins were up 2-1 when the third period began Thursday night, but it took just 1:06 for them to go up by three.
First, Pastrnak scored his 18th goal of the season when he danced around Rasmus Dahlin to make it 3-1.
Then it was Ritchie’s turn. The forward hadn’t scored in 13 games, but that changed when he found twine on the short side.
Check them out:
The Bruins needed to play better in the third period after taking a slew of penalties in the second, and they did just that with these two goals.