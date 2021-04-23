Watch David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie Score 1:06 Apart To Widen Bruins’ Lead

4-1, good guys

by

And just like that the Boston Bruins got some insurance over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins were up 2-1 when the third period began Thursday night, but it took just 1:06 for them to go up by three.

First, Pastrnak scored his 18th goal of the season when he danced around Rasmus Dahlin to make it 3-1.

Then it was Ritchie’s turn. The forward hadn’t scored in 13 games, but that changed when he found twine on the short side.

Check them out:

The Bruins needed to play better in the third period after taking a slew of penalties in the second, and they did just that with these two goals.

More NHL:

Watch Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk Break Tie With Goal Vs. Sabres

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related