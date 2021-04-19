Watch Enrique Hernandez Lead Off With Game-Tying Home Run Vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Enrique Hernandez is heating up.

Hernandez entered Monday morning’s White Sox-Red Sox series finale with seven hits in his last 17 at-bats. The Boston newcomer kept things rolling on Patriots’ Day when he snuck a game-tying home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

The eighth-year pro fell behind 0-2 against Chicago starter Lucas Giolito, but he was not fooled by an 82 mph changeup on the third pitch of the at-bat. Hernandez needed to wait a few moments before taking his trip around the bases, though, as the home run was not officially called until it was reviewed by umpires.

You can watch Hernandez’s third home run of the season in the video here.

Hernandez has come as advertised to Boston, as he’s proving to be a great table-setter.