NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez came into the 2021 Major League Baseball season with a chip on his shoulder, and he’s certainly been playing like it.

The Red Sox designated hitter opened up the scoring for Boston in the first inning with a three-run home run Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

But one round-tripper wasn’t enough as he touched them all once again with a solo shot to make it a 5-1 game.

Check it out:

That marks No. 9 for Martinez.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images