You’d never know J.D. Martinez was dealing with migraine-related symptoms Thursday night by the way he attacked his first at-bat Friday.

The Red Sox designated hitter stepped into the batter’s box with two men on and blasted a three-run shot to make it a 3-1 game in the first inning against the Texas Rangers.

It was the 200th home run Martinez has hit in the American League and his eighth of the year. For those keeping track at home, Martinez hit just seven round-trippers during the 2020 season.

Check it out:

But the Red Sox didn’t stop there because Xander Bogaerts decided to make it a 4-0 game with a home run of his own to help Boston go back-to-back.

Yeah, this team is having fun.