Karson Kuhlman wasn’t about to let the Boston Bruins go into the first intermission down a goal to the Philadelphia Flyers.

After Philly went up 1-0 in the first period of Monday’s game at TD Garden, Kuhlman knotted the score in the final three minutes.

Jakub Zboril won a puck battle along the boards and got it over to Charlie Coyle who fed it to Kuhlman who completed the sequence with a beautiful snap shot to make it 1-1.

Check it out:

That marks goal No. 2 of the season for Kuhlman.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images