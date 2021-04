NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart got the big shot for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The veteran point guard hit a massive 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the C’s game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden, and it was all Boston needed to maintain the lead.

It was a beauty, too.

Take a look a the shot that sealed the deal below:

MARCUS FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wUsKRiMRiW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 8, 2021

Now that’s the Smart we know and love.

The Celtics ultimately beat the Knicks 101-99.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images