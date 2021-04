NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie was in a fighting mood Tuesday night.

Things between the Boston Bruins forward and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin got particularly feisty in the second period at TD Garden. So, the two dropped gloves to settle it.

And let’s just say Irwin looked a tad uncomfortable while taking on Ritchie.

Maybe next time, they won’t poke the bear.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images