Patrice Bergeron put on a clinic for the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

The top-line center broke the 1-1 tie against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden just 46 seconds into the second period.

Bergeron won the faceoff and cut to the net before redirecting a David Pastrnak pass by Brian Elliott for the 2-1 edge.

That goal put Bergeron ahead of Rick Middleton for fourth place on the Bruins’ all-time points leaders list.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images