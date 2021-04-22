Watch Patriots’ Jonathan Jones Surprise Father With Dream Car

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Jones is making an early bid for “Son of the Year” among the Patriots.

The versatile New England defensive back recently surprised his father, Stacey, with his dream car: a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442. Prior to giving his dad his new ride, Jones joked about what would cause him to rescind the gift.

“‘Bout to surprise him with his favorite car. Hope he’s ready,” Jones said in a video shared by the Patriots’ official Twitter account. “If he don’t cry, we’re gonna take it back. That’s the deal. Nah, I hope he’s excited. He’s done too much for me. He deserves this thing and more, so hopefully we make his day today.”

.@Jonathan_Jones2 and his dad, Stacey, have always shared a passion for old cars.



For his birthday last week, Jonathan surprised him with his dream ride. pic.twitter.com/wWBpOwQ07k — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 21, 2021

Judging by Stacey’s reaction, it feels safe to say his day was made and then some.