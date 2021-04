NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vazquez avoided what could have been a disaster during batting practice Tuesday only to play hero for the Boston Red Sox.

The catcher absolutely obliterated an 0-2 sinker from Diego Castillo in the ninth inning with the Red Sox down 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

The dinger went up and over everything to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

Check it out:

Clutch.

That was home run No. 1 for Vazquez.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images