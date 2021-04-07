Watch Red Sox’s Franchy Cordero Turn Double Play With Leaping Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

Green Monster, meet Franchy Cordero. Franchy Cordero, meet the Green Monster.

The Red Sox outfielder got his first taste of making a big play off the wall in the seventh inning of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Manuel Margot drove the ball high and deep to center field. Cordero jumped up and appeared to make the catch. It was unclear at the moment, though, and the Rays seemed to plate their fourth run of the game.

Cordero was convinced he caught it and threw the ball to Xander Bogaerts to double up Randy Arozarena.

There was a brief review and it determined Cordero indeed caught it. So instead of what would have been a run-scoring double, the inning ended on a double play.