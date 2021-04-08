Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Destroy His First Homer Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is on the board.

The Red Sox third baseman went deep Thursday afternoon with his first home run of the 2021 season. The two-run shot, a no-doubter that the outfielders barely chased, was hit off Orioles starter Matt Harvey in the first inning of Boston’s series opener in Baltimore.

Take a look:

Raffy launches his first of MANY this season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ykXa9nBd77 — NESN (@NESN) April 8, 2021

Yeah, that was a shot.