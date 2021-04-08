Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Destroy His First Homer Of Season

Rafael Devers is on the board.
The Red Sox third baseman went deep Thursday afternoon with his first home run of the 2021 season. The two-run shot, a no-doubter that the outfielders barely chased, was hit off Orioles starter Matt Harvey in the first inning of Boston’s series opener in Baltimore.
Take a look:
Yeah, that was a shot.
Devers hit 32 homers in 2019 and 11 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. If he stays healthy, he once again should provide excellent power in the middle of the Red Sox lineup.