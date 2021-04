NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to Boston, Taylor Hall.

The Bruins forward got his first goal with his new team in the third period of Boston’s game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Thursday.

Hall, who was traded to the Bruins prior to Monday’s NHL trade deadline, went on the breakaway and beat Samson Varlamov to give the B’s a bit of insurance with a 3-1 lead.

It’s the third of the season for Hall.