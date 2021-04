NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall had two goals in 37 games as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. He now has just as many in three games with the Boston Bruins.

Hall gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead early in the second period of their game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Friday night.

David Krejci completed a perfect feed to a net-front Hall to finish off a slick sequence and double the Bruins’ lead. Check it out:

Hall now has four goals on the season, including one in each of the last two games.