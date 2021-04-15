NESN Logo Sign In

Carlos Rodón officially has joined the no-hitter club.

The Chicago White Sox starter collected the second no-no of the 2021 Major League Baseball season Wednesday night against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field. He had seven strikeouts and no walks, but hit a Roberto Perez with a pitch in the ninth inning, ending his chance at a perfect game.

It still was a special moment for both Rodón and the White Sox nonetheless.

Here’s a look at his final out, via MLB:

What a performance it was, too.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images