The drought is over for Xander Bogaerts.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop hit his first home run of the season Tuesday night, and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

The Red Sox were down 1-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays when Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back singles to bring Bogaerts to the plate. He launched a 91 mph fastball into the Green Monster to take a 3-1 lead.

Check it out:

We’re sure that will be the first of many rides in the cart for Bogaerts.