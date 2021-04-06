Watch Xander Bogaerts Manage To Score After RBI Double Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts didn’t put enough on the bat to get a ball over the center field wall in the the fifth inning, so he grinded on the base paths and scored anyway.

In the Boston Red Sox’s Monday evening game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the shortstop doubled to deep right center. He snuck his way to third base while J.D. Martinez crossed home plate, and on an errant throw that missed third base from Rays’ catcher Mike Zunino, Bogaerts managed to score as well.

The RBI double and score made it a 5-0 game in favor of Boston. Check it out:

Ball didn't leave the park but Xander still found a way to touch 'em all. pic.twitter.com/wUAEOMXgcK — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2021

That was fun.