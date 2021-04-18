What Bruce Cassidy Thought While David Krejci Dangled Before Goal

The second goal David Krejci scored Sunday afternoon was a thing of beauty.
But, there was a brief “he’s not really going to pass up on this shot, right?” moment in it.
As a penalty expired in the second period, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith won a puck battle in the corner. Smith started skating up the boards, then feathered a pass across the zone and found Krejci.
Instead of one-timing or even just redirecting the feed, Krejci collected the puck and dangled, keeping the puck on his stick for a few moments before firing the shot past Vitek Vanecek.
Once he scored the goal, it was easy to sit there and marvel at the patience Krejci displayed. However, in the moment, there was legitimate concern that he might, for some reason, pass up on a shot.
As least, that’s what Bruce Cassidy worried about.
“Good for Krech, (but) I’m not going to lie, I’m on the bench and I was like, ‘C’mon Krech, shoot the damn thing,’ Cassidy said after the game while laughing.
“There’s been a couple of times he’s looked off shots to make plays and he’s got a good shot, especially from the slot. But he knows the game, has as good a feel as anybody. Found the right spot, good goal for us, timing was excellent.”
It all worked out in the end, as Krejci continued a nice offensive run and the Bruins earned a hard-fought 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals.