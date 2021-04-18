What Bruce Cassidy Thought While David Krejci Dangled Before Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

The second goal David Krejci scored Sunday afternoon was a thing of beauty.

But, there was a brief “he’s not really going to pass up on this shot, right?” moment in it.

As a penalty expired in the second period, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith won a puck battle in the corner. Smith started skating up the boards, then feathered a pass across the zone and found Krejci.

Instead of one-timing or even just redirecting the feed, Krejci collected the puck and dangled, keeping the puck on his stick for a few moments before firing the shot past Vitek Vanecek.

Patience, people.



David Krejci's gorgeous dangle in the second period is your winner and the @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/sez34X0Sns — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2021

Once he scored the goal, it was easy to sit there and marvel at the patience Krejci displayed. However, in the moment, there was legitimate concern that he might, for some reason, pass up on a shot.