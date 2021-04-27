What Bruins Are Expecting From Trent Frederic In Return To Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic will be back in the Boston Bruins lineup on Tuesday night after his longest absences from game action to date this season

The rookie forward, to no fault of his own, got nudged out of the lineup this month. He last played April 6, but then came down with a non-COVID illness. By the time he was ready to return, the Bruins acquired Curtis Lazar, and the Sean Kuraly-Lazar-Chris Wagner trio was humming.

Thus, Frederic went on a run of healthy scratches.

But with the decision to healthy scratch Jake DeBrusk on Tuesday, Frederic will draw back into the lineup, skating on the fourth line left wing with Wagner opposite him and Lazar between them.

Long layoffs — especially ones that include healthy scratches — can sometimes cause trouble for young players. In an effort to stick in the gameday 20, they’ll try to overdo it, and that ultimately sets them back.