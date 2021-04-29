NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vazquez is known for throwing runners out at second and turning himself into an offensive threat at the plate.

But the Boston Red Sox catcher had a different kind of assist Wednesday night against the New York Mets.

A scary scene unfolded when Francisco Lindor hit a foul ball that hit home plate umpire Jerry Layne right in the mask. Vazquez immediately stood up and held him before Lindor stepped in to help. Layne clearly was shaken up and eventually walked off the field and left the game.

Sending best wishes to home plate umpire Jerry Layne, who had to leave tonight's game after being struck by a foul ball. pic.twitter.com/amlYgHz6M2 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 28, 2021

It was quick thinking by the catcher, and had he and Lindor not been able to hold Layne up, it’s likely he would have fallen to the ground with how unsteady he looked after it happened.