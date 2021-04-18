What Stephen Curry Told Jayson Tatum After Celtics’ Win Over Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a superstar showdown Saturday night at TD Garden.

Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum both dazzled in the Warriors-Celtics clash. Curry led all scorers with 47 points, but it wasn’t enough for Golden State to earn a road win over Boston, which picked up a 119-114 victory thanks in large to 44 points from Tatum.

The pair of All-Stars shared a moment together after the final buzzer sounded. Curry during his postgame media availability shed light on the exchange while saluting Tatum.

“I just told him he’s super tough, man,” Curry said, per the Celtics. “You can tell the game has slowed down for him, just in the way he picks and chooses his spots and how he kind of manages the game. He’s shooting the ball a lot better from the perimeter, but when that game slows down, I don’t know if it’s four or five years in whatever he is, that’s when you become lethal. With his skillset, his size, their system features him, so he’s a supreme talent. A supreme talent.”

The triumph over the Warriors marked the Celtics’ sixth straight victory. Tatum and Co. will try to make it seven Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.