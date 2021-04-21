What Xander Bogaerts Told Eduardo Rodriguez After Clutch Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts picked a pretty good time to hit his first home run of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

In a game where both the Red Sox and the Blue Jays largely struggled to generate offense, Bogaerts broke through and delivered the biggest hit of the night. Boston’s shortstop blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning which gave the home team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Prior to Bogaerts going yard, the Red Sox on Tuesday hadn’t given any run support to Eduardo Rodriguez, who was making his first Fenway Park start since September 2019. After giving the left-hander a multi-run lead, Bogaerts put Rodriguez at ease.

“After he hit the home run, he came to me and said, ‘I’ve got you. Now go out there and do your thing,'” Rodriguez said after the game.

Rodriguez believes Tuesday’s clutch home run will be the first of many for Bogaerts this season. In fact, E-Rod thinks the two-time All-Star can reach the 35-homer threshold in 2021.