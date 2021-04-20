Why Brad Stevens Was ‘Excited’ About Celtics Adding Jabari Parker

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline proved not to be the final day of the Celtics making tweaks to their roster this season.

Boston last week signed Jabari Parker, who was released by the Sacramento Kings in late March. Parker, the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, already has played two games with the C’s and saw some important minutes.

Most probably didn’t view the Celtics’ signing of Parker as all that significant, seeing as Boston marks the sixth team the 26-year-old has played for in the NBA. But head coach Brad Stevens is confident Parker can make a real impact with the C’s.

“I certainly have always been a fan of his game — we certainly all have,” Stevens said on Monday. “He’s been through some tough times with regard to the injuries and with regard to him playing less, whether Chicago, Sacramento or Atlanta, not quite getting the same opportunity. …

“He’s a guy that can score, he’s a guy that’s got shiftiness in one-on-one matchups in the post and mid-post. He’s great on the baseline, and there’s ways he has to improve to play in the most meaningful games and the most meaningful times. But he’s a good guy, good worker, he’s excited to be here, and we’re excited that he chose to come here.”